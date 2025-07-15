Investigation Revealing Patient Data Accessed

Investigation Revealing Patient Data Accessed
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 15, 2025

An investigation is revealing personal data of patients at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua was accessed during a cybersecurity breach.

The breach happened back in May and data that may have been affected includes addresses, dates of birth and medical and social security numbers.

The hospital’s parent company is notifying patients whose information may have been accessed.

So far, there have been no reports of this data being used for fraudulent activity.

