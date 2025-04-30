Investigation Underway Following A Shooting

April 30, 2025

The NH state Attorney General’s office is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Keene.

Authorities say police responded to the area near the intersection of Baker Street and Colby Street yesterday after receiving a call about a person in distress.

They arrived to find 25-year-old Cullen Costa outside with a weapon and he ended up being shot.

He was rushed to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

