Investigation Underway Following A Shooting
The NH state Attorney General’s office is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Keene.
Authorities say police responded to the area near the intersection of Baker Street and Colby Street yesterday after receiving a call about a person in distress.
They arrived to find 25-year-old Cullen Costa outside with a weapon and he ended up being shot.
He was rushed to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition. No officers were hurt.