Investigation Underway Into Deadly ICE Shooting In Maine

An investigating is continuing into a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Biddeford, Maine.

Officials say a man allegedly drove in the direction of that agent yesterday, causing the agent to open fire.

Shot and killed was a 26-year-old man from Colombia. It has since been revealed that he was not the subject of the arrest warrant that was being served before the shooting.

The Department of Homeland Security says more details will be released in the coming days.

It’s the second time in less that a week that federal agents have fatally shot someone during immigration enforcement operations.