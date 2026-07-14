Investigation Underway Into Deadly ICE Shooting In Maine

Investigation Underway Into Deadly ICE Shooting In Maine
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 14, 2026

An investigating is continuing into a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Biddeford, Maine.

Officials say a man allegedly drove in the direction of that agent yesterday, causing the agent to open fire.

Shot and killed was a 26-year-old man from Colombia. It has since been revealed that he was not the subject of the arrest warrant that was being served before the shooting.

The Department of Homeland Security says more details will be released in the coming days.

It’s the second time in less that a week that federal agents have fatally shot someone during immigration enforcement operations.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ice Agents To End Vehicle Stops

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

One Person Killed In ICE Involved Shooting Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 13, 2026
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital