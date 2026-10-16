Investigation Underway Into Envelopes
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
An investigation is underway after envelopes containing a suspicious substance were mailed to multiple offices statewide in New Hampshire.
The Attorney General’s Office isn’t revealing which offices received the letters, but is announcing it’s in contact with the FBI.
The FBI says letters have been sent across the country to various offices, including Secretary of State and election offices.
No injuries have been reported.