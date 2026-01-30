Investigation Underway Into Fatal Collision In Maine

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Collision In Maine
January 30, 2026

An investigation is underway into what led up to a fatal collision involving a train and vehicle in North Berwick, Maine.

Police say it appears the driver of a pickup truck was turning from Buffum Road onto Elm Street yesterday when the Downeaster locomotive struck it.

The train crossing runs through that intersection, and the gates were working properly at the time.

The driver was pronounced dead by emergency crews and their name hasn’t been released.

