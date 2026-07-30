Investigators looking into possible Iran connection in Minnesota water system hacks: US officials

National News
Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr, Shannon K. Kingston and Jack Date, ABC News
July 30, 2026
In an undated stock photo, a computer hacker is seen typing on a laptop. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal and state authorities are investigating a series of coordinated cyberattacks at more than 30 water plants in Minnesota earlier this week. Authorities are looking into whether Iran or hackers associated with the country could be behind the attacks, multiple U.S. officials told ABC News Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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