Investment adviser who defrauded NFL’s Travis Kelce sentenced to 11 years in prison

Travis Kelce warms up prior to a preseason game on Aug. 22, 2026, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Siddharth Jawahar, a Texas-based investment adviser who ran a Ponzi scheme that defrauded Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce and other investors out of millions of dollars, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

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