‘Invincible’ scores early season 5 renewal, adds Matthew Rhys to voice cast

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 17, 2025
Prime Video

Invincible has earned an early season 5 renewal.

Prime Video has renewed the adult animated superhero series for a fifth season before its fourth season has even been released.

The announcement was made in a video shared to the official Invincible social accounts on Thursday.

"Season 5, Mark... this is GOOD NEWS," the official Invincible account captioned the renewal announcement post.

Not only is season 5 confirmed, the cast has already finished recording their voices for it, according to the announcement video.

Additionally, Prime Video announced that Matthew Rhys will join the show's voice cast in the upcoming season 4. Rhys appears in the renewal announcement video, alongside other cast members Walton Goggins, Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and more.

Goggins starts off the video during a session in the voice-over booth, where he celebrates the season 5 renewal.

"Season f****** 5, you know what that's called? A success," Goggins said in the video.

Invincible is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Season 4 of Invincible is set to debut in 2026.

