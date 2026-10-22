Iowa GOP Senate candidate’s condemnation of Ramaswamy ad puts her at odds with Trump

Iowa Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks with Jonathan Karl of ABC News. (ABC News)

Iowa Republican Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson on Thursday strongly condemned Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his controversial campaign ad featuring the estranged mother of Democratic opponent Amy Acton.

Hours before he was to appear at a rally with Hinson on Thursday, President Donald Trump defended the ad, in which Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, says her daughter has lied about her past and her struggles growing up.

Acton has spoken openly about her tumultuous relationship with her mother, whom she says she has not spoken to since she was 12 years old. Acton alleged her mother's second husband molested her between the ages of 9 and 12.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl for ABC News' "This Week" to air Sunday, Hinson blasted the decision to release the ad.

"It's terrible. I think about it as a mom and you think about your kids surviving childhood sexual abuse and having to relive that trauma on TV again. I think it's absolutely terrible, and I think they should take the ad down," Hinson told Karl during an interview on Thursday from Iowa.

Hinson also had harsh words for Vice President JD Vance, who defended Ramaswamy on Wednesday and said he was "disgusted" seeing Republicans across the country "whining" about the ad.

"It's ridiculous. It's absolutely the wrong tone," Hinson told Karl about Vance's comments. "It sends absolutely the wrong message."

"Iowans want -- and probably Ohioans want -- someone who's going to be an empathetic leader, and I think it sends absolutely the wrong message," Hinson said.

"And I would bet that Amy Acton and I probably don't agree on anything, either. But like the last thing I would want as someone who's running against is to force them to relive the childhood trauma. So, I think, again, I think it's wrong, and it should come down," Hinson added.

Hinson is one of the most high-profile Republican women running for office this year. Hinson, who is 43, would become the youngest female Republican senator in the U.S. Senate if she wins in November.

Trump, who endorsed Hinson before Iowa's GOP primary, defended Ramaswamy's ad in a post on his social media platform earlier Thursday and said Ramaswamy "should keep it up."

"Who wouldn't use such an Ad? I would, it's called, 'hitting paydirt,'" Trump posted. "Frankly, anybody whose mother spoke about a daughter in that way would normally lead to the daughter being precluded from serving in Office, let alone the Office of Governor."

Hinson is set to appear alongside Trump during a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday evening, the first of two final midterm rallies he is holding in the Hawkeye State. The president is visiting the red state to boost GOP candidates down the ballot.

Leaving the White House for Iowa Thursday afternoon, Trump was asked about Hinson's comments in the interview with Karl.

"That's her opinion," Trump said, adding, "This is a mother saying very bad things about her daughter, and I don't know why that should be shielded. The only problem is the press has decided to unify and act like it's a horrible thing. It's horrible for her."

Trump also criticized Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in his post, who had called the ad "deeply, deeply troubling" and called for Ramaswamy to take it down.

Trump, in his post, said DeWine "probably wants a Dumocrat to win, and certainly doesn't want someone who will do a much better job than he is capable of doing."

The ad, which circulated on social media late Monday, shows Acton's long-estranged mother, Donna Arthur, saying that she loves her daughter but that "Amy has a serious problem" and has lied about her past and her struggles growing up. The ad came two weeks out from the high-stakes midterm elections, where Ohio will not only elect a new governor but also vote in Senate and House races that could determine the balance of power in the next Congress.

At a campaign event on Wednesday, Acton called the ad "horrible and hideous."

Acton has been public about her experience with abuse and has spoken about her tumultuous relationship with her mother, whom she says she has not spoken to since she was 12 years old. Acton alleged her mother's second husband molested her between the ages of 9 and 12. Charges were filed against her stepfather and Acton testified against him.

Trump won Iowa's last three presidential elections, but his approval ratings have sunk as voters grow weary over rising grocery and fuel prices.

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