Iran strike was Pentagon’s 1st use of 1-way drones, CENTCOM says

Politics News
Steven Beynon. ABC News
February 28, 2026
Smoke rises over the city center after an Israeli army launches 2nd wave of airstrikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Saturday's attack against Iran was the Pentagon's first use of one-way drones in combat, CENTCOM said, and only about three months since its first notable test in the field -- a rapid turnaround for a weapon system in the United States’ arsenal.

The use of one-way drones comes as military planners have been rapidly building up a squadron in the Middle East of Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System, or LUCAS, a one-way attack drone produced by Arizona-based SpektreWorks.

Each unit costs about $35,000 -- much cheaper than a $30 million Reaper drone and subsequent munitions.

The drones are brand new, being deployed to the Middle East in December and having their first test flight from a Navy ship that month.

The American drone was reverse-engineered from Iran's Shahed drones that have been used by Iran against Israel and by Russia against Ukraine.

The new drones are part of CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike, which was founded shortly after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed acceleration of the acquisition and deployment  of cheap drone technology last summer.

LUCAS drones are designed to operate autonomously, according to CENTCOM. They can be launched with different mechanisms to include catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and ground and vehicle systems.

"Autonomous" doesn't always refer to technology that doesn't require humans for a designate a target, just that it doesn't necessarily require human involvement after a target is selected, according to Pentagon policy.

One-way attack drones became notable in the war in Ukraine and spurred enormous investment into the technology from the Pentagon as a significantly cheaper option with relative ease of use compared to other weapons and aircraft.

"The first hours of the operation included precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea," CENTCOM said in a statement. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump orders US government to cut ties with Anthropic, threatens ‘criminal consequences’

Selina Wang, ABC News
Feb. 27, 2026
Politics News

Trump says he hasn’t made a final decision on Iran, ‘not happy’ with current negotiations

Mary Bruce, Shannon K. Kingston, Hannah Demissie, and Nicholas Kerr, ABC News
Feb. 27, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital