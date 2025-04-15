Iran-US nuclear talks to continue in Oman on Saturday, Tehran says

World News
Somayeh Malekian, ABC News
April 15, 2025
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(MUSCAT, Oman) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the second round of indirect talks with the United States are expected to take place in Oman on Saturday, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

An Iranian delegation had arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, last Saturday to meet with U.S. officials for "indirect talks" about Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian state-owned news agency IRIB reported.

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff spoke directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as part of "very positive and constructive" talks.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted to their telegram channel Saturday that the talks ended after two and a half hours. It says the two parties "exchanged the positions of their respective governments" on Iran's nuclear program and on sanctions.

There had been speculation that the second round of talks would be held in a European country.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

