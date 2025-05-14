Iranian minister says Trump’s Tehran accusations are ‘pure deception’

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted to President Donald Trump's remarks about Iran, calling them "pure deception."

Trump described Tehran as the "most destructive force" in the region during a speech on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and accused Iranian leaders of being "focused on stealing their people's wealth" to fund regional proxies.

"It is America that has prevented the progress of the Iranian nation through its sanctions over the past forty-odd years, with its own pressures and military and civilian threats; the one responsible for the economic problems is America," Araghchi said to the press on the sidelines of the government board meeting, as the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Trump's criticisms of the Islamic Republic came a few days after the fourth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Muscat, which Tehran described as "difficult but useful." Washington said was "encouraged" by its outcome.

"The fact that Trump is applying maximum pressure in this very meeting and then addressing Iran's economic problems is not entirely correct," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Addressing Trump's comments on Iran's regional presence, Araghchi reiterated Tehran's position that Israel is the source of threat in the region with the strikes and killing in the Gaza Strip, where the Israel Defense Forces say that they are fighting Hamas militants.

America presenting "Iran as a threat is pure deception and a substitution of threats," Araghchi said.

Iranian foreign minister said that Iran is waiting for Omani authorities to announce the time and place of the next round of negotiations, saying Tehran's approach is to pursue dialogue.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.