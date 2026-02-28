Iranian officials claim school hit during US-Israeli army strikes

A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on February 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Dozens of students at an Iranian all-girls elementary school were among those killed during the U.S. and Israeli military strikes throughout the country Saturday morning, officials in Iran claimed.

The country's leaders and state TV said 85 people who were at the Shajare Tayyiba Elementary School were dead, as of 10:40 a.m. ET, after the school in Minab was attacked.

At least 92 injuries related to the school attack were reported, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor.

Iranian officials have not immediately said how many of the dead and wounded are children. Earlier in the morning, Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, reported shortly after that the death toll had risen to 57 school girls, with another 60 injured.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blasted the United States and Israeli governments for the deaths and injuries in a statement Saturday carried by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.

"This barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors against this land that will never be erased from the historical memory of our nation," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an X post that the school was "bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils."

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command said in a statement that it would look into the reports about the school being bombed but emphasized, "Unlike Iran, we have never — and will never — target civilians."

"We take these reports seriously and are looking into them," Capt. Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement. "The protection of civilians is of utmost importance, and we will continue to take all precautions available to minimize the risk of unintended harm."

International law prohibits the deliberate targeting of schools and universities during armed conflicts.

The U.S. military has a rigorous targeting process using different forms of intelligence to ensure that any targets to be struck by bombs or missiles are, in fact, enemy targets and will not harm civilians or strike civilian targets.

Claims of civilian casualties are investigated as much as possible, although it may not be possible to do so in areas controlled by hostile forces.

The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, a non-profit that tracks military attacks on academic institutions, documented more than 6,000 attacks on schools, universities, students and education personnel worldwide between 2022 and 2023.

The group's global research found that 10,000 students and education personnel were killed, injured, abducted or otherwise harmed during that time period.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.