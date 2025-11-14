Isaac Keys says there are ‘so many unanswered’ questions in final season of ‘Force’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
November 14, 2025
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of 'Power Book IV: Force' (Starz)

Communication is the key to success, but it's something drug dealers Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson struggle with in Power Book IV: Force. The two formed an alliance in season 1 with the main goal of expanding their operations in Chicago — but in the third and final season, communication remains a very big struggle.

"[Diamond is] really trying to develop that partnership with Tommy," says Isaac Keys, who portrays Diamond in the show. "He's trying to build that partnership, trying to build that coalition, but there's so many unanswered situations that happen to be going on underneath. And it's like, 'Can we talk to one another?'"  

Isaac acknowledges that "one of the biggest ... faults [in] relationships is [poor] communication," noting the Power universe would probably just come to an end "if people just started talking and communicating and expressing their feelings."

Fortunately for fans, he says, "that's not the case" for Force — until the end of the season, at least. "The toxicity and the masculinity and the ego is what keeps this going right now," Isaac tells ABC Audio. 

Power Book IV: Force airs Friday on Starz.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’

Andrea Dresdale
Nov. 14, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Rian Johnson series ‘Poker Face’ canceled at Peacock

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital