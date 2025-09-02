Israel begins ground operation in Gaza City, IDF says

(LONDON) -- Israel has begun its ground operation in Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Tuesday.

"We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation, and that is why we called you," Zamir said in Hebrew, addressing reservists who have been called up to serve in recent weeks. "We have already begun the ground operation in Gaza [City]."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a message addressing Israeli Defense Force reservists Tuesday.

"I want to strengthen and express my deep appreciation to you, IDF soldiers and reserve soldiers and your families," Netanyahu said in the video message in Hebrew. "Now we are facing the decisive stage. I believe in you, I trust you and the entire nation embraces you."

