Israel conducts ‘precise strike’ on Hamas leadership in Qatar: Officials

(DOHA, Qatar) -- Israel has conducted a precise strike in Doha targeting senior Hamas leadership on Tuesday, according to separate statements from the Israel Defense Forces and Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the action against top Hamas leadership was a "wholly independent Israeli operation."

"Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," Netanyahu's office said.

Meanwhile, Qatar condemned what it said was an Israeli attack on Doha in a statement on social media.

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack targeting the residential headquarters of several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar," a spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Qatar said its agencies immediately responded to the incident.

"While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, it affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior, its continued tampering with regional security, or any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Embassy in Doha has issued a shelter-in-place order for their facilities due to the missile strikes.

"U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor USEmbassyDoha social media for updates," the embassy said in a statement on X.

A U.S. defense official said "we're aware of these reports but do not have any additional information to provide."

Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region. Al-Udeid air base was attacked by Iran in June, with Qatari forces helping the U.S. to intercept the missiles.

Hamas leadership and its primary negotiators have been based in Doha for years while trying to get a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The IDF did not provide a location for where the attack was conducted. It's also unclear whether any target was killed in the strike.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

