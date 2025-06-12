Israel considering military action against Iran in coming days: Sources

World News
Luis Martinez, ABC News
June 12, 2025

(LONDON) -- Israel is considering taking military action against Iran in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The sources were not aware of a specific U.S. role in an Israeli strike on Iran, though it is possible the U.S. could play a logistical role and share intelligence with Israel that could be used for such a strike.

The U.S. currently has planned nuclear talks with Iranian officials this weekend.

"Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to travel to Muscat on Sunday for a sixth round of talks with Iran," according to a source familiar with his plans. "Discussions are expected to be both direct and indirect, as in previous rounds."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday his country will continue to enrich uranium and vowed to rebuild facilities should they be destroyed, as tensions in the Middle East around a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and a possible Israeli strike if there is no deal both hang in the balance.

"We will go our own way, and we will have the enrichment," Pezeshkian said during remarks in Ilam, a western province of Iran.

"We will build this country with these very young people. It's not like if, for example, someone bombs our place, that's the end of it. All this is in mind. Whatever they do, we will rebuild," Pezeshkian added.

ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston and Othon Leyva contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Air India jet carrying 242 crashes in India en route to London, with ‘no survivors’ likely

Kevin Shalvey, Charlotte Gardiner, and Prashun Mazumdar, ABC News
Jun. 12, 2025
World News

State Department orders departure of nonessential staff from Baghdad embassy

Shannon K. Kingston, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital