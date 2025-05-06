Israel attacks Yemen airport after Houthi missile strike near Tel Aviv airport

World News
Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
May 6, 2025

(LONDON) -- TThe Israeli military on Tuesday launched an attack on Yemen's Sana'a International Airport and other civilian sites, claiming they were used by Houthi militants.

The strike came two days after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis landed near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that the central Yemen airport "is used by the Houthi terrorist organization for the transfer of weapons and operatives, and is regularly operated by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes."

The airport strike led "to its complete shutdown," the IDF said. Israel also targeted power stations and a concrete factory, which it accused the Houthis of using to build tunnels and military infrastructure.

"This is another example of the Houthi terrorist organization's use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist operations," an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, posted an evacuation warning on social media prior to the strike.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area -- Sana'a International Airport -- immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately," Adraee said. "Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine drones attack Moscow, disrupt Victory Day planning in Russia

David Brennan, ABC News
May. 6, 2025
World News

World’s eyes turn to Vatican City as papal conclave to elect next pope set to begin

Jon Haworth, ABC News
May. 6, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital