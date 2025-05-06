Israel attacks Yemen airport after Houthi missile strike near Tel Aviv airport

(LONDON) -- TThe Israeli military on Tuesday launched an attack on Yemen's Sana'a International Airport and other civilian sites, claiming they were used by Houthi militants.

The strike came two days after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis landed near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that the central Yemen airport "is used by the Houthi terrorist organization for the transfer of weapons and operatives, and is regularly operated by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes."

The airport strike led "to its complete shutdown," the IDF said. Israel also targeted power stations and a concrete factory, which it accused the Houthis of using to build tunnels and military infrastructure.

"This is another example of the Houthi terrorist organization's use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist operations," an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, posted an evacuation warning on social media prior to the strike.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area -- Sana'a International Airport -- immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately," Adraee said. "Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger."

