Israel reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire proposal

(TEL AVIV, Israel) -- Hamas' latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is "currently being reviewed" by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas' response were not immediately made public.

Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News that a trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials is slated to discuss Hamas's response as early as today. The U.S. State Department said Wednesday President Trump's Mideast Envoy was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of "mass starvation."

