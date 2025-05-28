Israeli airstrikes target Yemen airport as Netanyahu warns Houthis, Iran

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Israel launched airstrikes on Sana'a International Airport in the Yemeni capital on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, warning of the possibility of further attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi movement that controls the area.

"We work according to a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we harm them," Netanyahu said in a statement posted to X by his office. "Whoever does not understand this with force, will now understand it with greater force."

"But, as I have said more than once: The Houthis are only the symptom. The main driving force behind them is Iran, which is responsible for the aggression emanating from Yemen," Netanyahu continued.

The Houthis have been attacking regional shipping and launching drones and missiles toward Israel since Hamas' deadly surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The Houthis say their attacks are a protest of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces have attacked a range of targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen. The IDF has previously bombed the airport in Sana'a in December 2024 and earlier this month.

The IDF said in a Wednesday statement that the latest attack targeted "the central airport in Sana'a and an aircraft belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization."

"The aircraft that were attacked were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transport terrorists who promoted terrorist acts against the state of Israel," the IDF said.

"The IDF is determined to continue to act and strike with force anyone who poses a threat to the residents of the state of Israel, at whatever distance is required," the IDF said.

Yemenia Airlines condemned the strike.

"Another Yemenia Airlines plane was directly and cowardly targeted this morning, just moments before the scheduled boarding of pilgrims," the airline said in a statement Wednesday. "The plane had received all necessary permits for landing, operation, and takeoff from all relevant authorities."

"Accordingly, we announce to the Yemeni and international public opinion the complete (temporary) suspension of Yemenia Airlines flights from Sana'a International Airport until further notice," the statement continued. "This is a result of this cowardly terrorist act that targeted a Yemeni civilian aircraft, belonging to a national company that has distanced itself from all conflicts and is fully dedicated to serving all our noble people without discrimination."

Last month, the Houthis agreed to end attacks on American commercial shipping in the region in exchange for an end to the intense U.S. airstrikes against them, a campaign President Donald Trump began in March.

The Houthis have said that the agreement does not include stopping its attacks on Israel, and have since launched multiple drones and ballistic missiles toward the country.

ABC News' Guy Davies contributed to this report.

