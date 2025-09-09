Israeli military issues full evacuation order for all of Gaza City

World News
Diaa Ostaz, Jordana Miller, Somayeh Malekian, and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
September 9, 2025
A boy holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Israeli military in Gaza City, on September 9, 2025, urging evacuation south to al-Mawasi. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(GAZA, JERUSALEM and LONDON) -- Israel on Tuesday issued an order calling for residents of Gaza City to evacuate, saying the Israeli military will operate "with great force" within the city.

"Staying in the city is extremely dangerous," Avichay Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said on social media.

The order and warnings followed an approval by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of a plan to seize Gaza City, the largest city in the under-siege enclave. Israel began ground operations within the city about a week ago.

Israeli officials said the planned seizure is part of its military objective to eliminate Hamas, the terrorist organization that it's been fighting in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the severe situation and evacuation warnings, there are still a significant number of residents who remain in the city who have cited different reasons for staying, including not being able to afford the costs of evacuation and transportation.

Others told ABC News they've stayed because they've heard there's a severe shortage of space for tents in the humanitarian zone -- or that they don't know if they would be safe after an evacuation.

Adraee said residents of Gaza City and "all its neighorhoods" should evacuate immediately. They should travel south toward Al-Mawasi, a coastal area that's been designated as a humanitarian zone, he said.

The evacuation order followed a warning issued on Monday by Netanyahu. In a video message posted on Telegram, he spoke directly to the residents of the city.

"Listen carefully: You have been warned," Netanyahu said. "Leave now."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine drone hits Black Sea Russian city of Sochi after Putin holds meeting there

David Brennan, ABC News
Sep. 9, 2025
World News

Nepal’s prime minister resigns as social media ban reversed amid violent protests

Rajeev Tyagi, ABC News
Sep. 9, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital