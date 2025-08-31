Israeli officials say they have identified 2nd of two bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

Hostages and Missing Families Forum

(LONDON) -- The second of two remains of hostages recently recovered in Gaza has been identified, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday.

The recovered bodies of the two hostages killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas were identified as Ilan Weiss, a member of his kibbutz emergency squad, and Idan Shtivi, who was helping to rescue and evacuate people from the Nova music festival when he was abducted in the Tel Gama area, the IDF said in a statement Saturday. Shtivi was 28 at the time of his death.

Weiss was identified on Friday when Israeli officials first announced the recovery of the two bodies.

The IDF said the bodies of both hostages were recovered following a "complex rescue operation."

"Idan Shtivi was murdered and abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023, while trying to save other party goers he only met moments beforehand," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said in a social media post.

Weiss was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, while his wife and daughter were kidnapped on Oct. 7, but released during the first ceasefire in November 2023, according to Israeli officials.

"Ilan Weiss, a hero, was a member of the emergency squad at Kibbutz Be'eri," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an earlier statement.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their deep sorrow. I thank our commanders and fighters for their successful action, determination and bravery. The campaign to return the hostages is ongoing. We will neither rest nor be silent until we bring all of our hostages back home, the living and the deceased," Netanyahu said.

"The hostage families embrace the family of Ilan Weiss during this difficult time. Ilan's return fulfills the State of Israel's fundamental duty to its citizens," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the family today. Alongside the grief and pain, his return provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty."

In an earlier statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his "heartfelt condolences and support" to Weis' family calling this a moment of "deep sorrow, but also of closure."

"Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day. In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return," Herzog said in a statement.

"We wish to express our deep gratitude to the IDF and security forces who have worked and continue to work with dedication and courage," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. "Only by bringing home all hostages can we achieve healing and national recovery."

