Israeli officials say they have recovered bodies of 2 hostages

People hold posters of Ilan Weiss at the “International Rally - United We Bring Them Home” rally in Hostage Square on May 18th, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- The bodies of two Israeli hostages -- including Ilan Weiss who was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel -- have been recovered, according to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

“The hostage families embrace the family of Ilan Weiss during this difficult time. Ilan's return fulfills the State of Israel's fundamental duty to its citizens,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with the family today. Alongside the grief and pain, his return provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty.”

Ilan Weiss, was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, while his wife and daughter were kidnapped but later released during the first ceasefire in November 2023.

The remains of the second body recovered has not been identified, officials said.

“We wish to express our deep gratitude to the IDF and security forces who have worked and continue to work with dedication and courage,” the statement continued. “Only by bringing home all hostages can we achieve healing and national recovery.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.