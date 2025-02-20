Israeli police responding to reports of explosions on buses near Tel Aviv

(TEL AVIV) -- Israeli police are responding to a suspected terror attack on buses near Tel Aviv, the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement Thursday evening.

The two buses where bombs exploded were empty and in separate parking lots about 500 meters apart from each other, the mayor of Bat Yam, where the incident occurred, said. Bat Yam is on Israel’s southern coast and is just south of Tel Aviv.

There are no injuries from the explosions, police said.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam. Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects," the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Police urged the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

