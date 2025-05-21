Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘it appears’ Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

ABC News

(LONDON) -- Israel has likely killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sinwar is the current head of the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He took over from his brother in October 2024.

⁠"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said, adding of Hamas targets, "We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Netanyahu spoke of the ongoing military operation in Gaza, saying the strip will be under Israel's control at the end of the war.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza. At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control," he said.

"I am ready to end the war on clear terms that will ensure Israel's security -- all the hostages returned home, Hamas lays down its weapons, its leadership is overthrown, Gaza is completely demilitarized and the Trump plan is implemented," Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.