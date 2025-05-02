It’s their year: On the ‘TIME’ red carpet with the ‘World’s Most Influential People’

Getty Images

On May 4, ABC will air TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, filmed at a star-studded gala in New York City honoring those named to TIME's annual list. Snoop Dogg was an honoree, but he also serves as host of the special. He told reporters on the red carpet what being "influential" means to him.

"Being responsible and having people who want to be like you and following the things that you've done," he said. "And also being vulnerable." As for how he's managed to remain influential for decades, Snoop said it's simple: "I just do me."

The TIME100 list includes everyone from actors like Demi Moore and singers like Ed Sheeran to CEOs, politicians, athletes and activists. TIME CEO Jessica Sibley told ABC Audio, "The newsroom works on this all year, and they think and talk and debate about who are the most important, influential people that are having the biggest impact, with one question in mind: 'Is it their year?'"

Honoree and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser certainly qualifies, though she finds it hard to believe she made the list.

As she told reporters, "As someone with imposter syndrome ... this is one of those moments where it's like, 'Oh, I guess it's kind of undeniable. Maybe I don't feel this way about myself, but other people whose taste I trust do, so maybe I should let it in a little bit.'"

ABC News anchor David Muir, also an honoree, told ABC Audio how he tries to use the influence he has as a journalist to reflect this particular moment in history:

"I think that all we can do is to make sure that every single night we're asking the questions that people at home want asked. And I mean everyone, at all ends of the political spectrum in this country," he said.

TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

