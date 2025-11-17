‘It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows’: Epstein survivors’ video message urges release of files

In a video from World Without Exploitation, Jeffrey Epstein survivors are seen holding photos of their younger selves, as some of them recite their ages when they met him. (World Without Exploitation)

(NEW YORK) -- The anti-trafficking group World Without Exploitation released a video PSA featuring a group of Epstein survivors advocating for the release of all Epstein files.

In the video released Sunday, the women are seen holding photos of their younger selves, as some of them recite their ages when they first met sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the eleven women featured in the video cry or grow emotional as they speak.

"It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows. It’s time to shine a light into the darkness," the women say.

The video concludes with on-screen text that reads, "Five administrations and we’re still in the dark." Following the message is a plea to call Congress and demand the release of the Epstein files.

The House is set to vote this week on a bill to compel the release of the full Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump marked a sudden shift in his stance on the topic -- calling for Republicans to vote in favor of the files' release.

Trump had previously called the release of the emails a Democratic "hoax" and added "some stupid" and "foolish" Republicans had fallen for it.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that emails related to convicted sex offender Epstein released by House Democrats "prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."

None of the documents previously made public contain allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

Groups of Epstein survivors have called on Congress to make the files public in the past.

In September, a group of Epstein survivors shared their stories on Capitol Hill and called on lawmakers to support the release of the files. One of the women, Anouska De Georgiou, said the survivors want their voices to be heard.

"The days of sweeping this under the rug are over. We the survivors say 'no more,'" she said.

A group of Epstein survivors plan to be in D.C. for a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sparred with Trump over the handling of the Epstein investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.