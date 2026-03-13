‘I’ve never liked him’: SNL cast members bust on Harry Styles for doing ‘much too much’

Jane Wickline, Harry Styles and Chloe Fineman during 'SNL' promos (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

In a new series of promos for his upcoming Saturday Night Live stint as host and musical guest, Harry Styles is bullied into leaving Studio 8H by cast members Chloe Fineman and Jane Wickline.

When Harry announces he's the host and musical guest for Saturday's episode, Jane says, "I'm sorry, that's too much." "Much too much," agrees Chloe.

"What's too much?" asks Harry. "You're doing all this stuff. Let's just calm down," Jane says.

"It's what I signed up for," he argues. "K, well maybe just sign up for a chill pill," Chloe says.

"Or a calm-down vitamin, I dunno," Janes chimes in. "Just stop it."

"Alright, fine. I could leave," says a dejected Harry.

Harry walks offstage as Chloe, referring to Harry, says, "A lot. A lot. A lot. A lot."

Jane agrees, "I've never liked him."

In another promo, Harry claims he's a "bit off" because he's "pretty nervous standing next to Jane."

"Harry, you promised you wouldn't catch feelings," says Jane, who is gay.

"Sorry, is there something going on between you two?” Chloe asks.

“There always has been,” Harry confirms. “The original title of my album Fine Line was Fine Wickline.”

Saturday will mark Harry's second time hosting and performing on the show; he last did it in 2019. He also appeared as the musical guest as a solo artist in 2017 and three previous times with One Direction.

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