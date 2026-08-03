Jaafar Jackson to star in ‘Supermax’ alongside Will Smith

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
August 3, 2026
Jaafar Jackson attends the premiere of 'Michael' at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Patey/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson has found his next role.

The Michael actor is set to star alongside Will Smith in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film. It is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be "a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller." It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world's most secure prison.

AnnaSophia Robb has also been cast in the film. She will seemingly play the second FBI agent along with Smith's Rex.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Jackson, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson, portrayed his uncle in the hit biopic Michael. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time, having surpassed Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Supermax will mark Smith's first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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