Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan share what they’ve learned from their characters on ‘Bel-Air’

Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in season 4 of 'Bel-Air' (Peacock)

Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan have portrayed Will Smith and Carlton Banks for four seasons of Bel-Air, and it hasn't been without its lesson. With Will's confidence and unique sense of style, Jabari says he's learned from his character to be unapologetically himself.

"I've definitely learned the importance of being yourself in any room that you step into, and being authentic and showing up as yourself because naturally I'm people pleaser," he tells ABC Audio, noting that sometimes you have to ruffle some feathers. "Will was never scared to do that," Jabari says of his character. "I've definitely taken that part of Will and added it to my repertoire."

Olly says playing Carlton has made him "a much more compassionate person."

"I'm a lot more empathetic. I'm a lot more patient," he shares. "Playing a character that has been through so much struggle and is going through so much struggle just kind of makes you stop and realize that everyone's dealing with battles that you don't necessarily know." He adds that he's also noticed he's a "very emotional person," though he's uncertain whether "the show has done it to me or if I've just always been this way."

With Bel-Air coming to an end, Olly says he'll miss the cast, which he calls "the most talented artists in the world."

"I've got to spend four incredible seasons working with all of them every single day, right, and the show is its cast, and it's that incredible cast that's gotten us to four seasons," he says. "I'll miss these guys forever."

As for Jabari, he'll miss the feeling of walking on set and seeing his fellow cast members — plus the great food from the show's craft service. "We always had a great breakfast," he shares.

Bel-Air is streaming on Peacock.

