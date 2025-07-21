Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop

Deena Zaru, ABC News
July 21, 2025
(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- An investigation has been opened after a cellphone video that appears to show sheriff’s deputies punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop went viral on social media, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop represented to be from February 19, 2025," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday. "We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

