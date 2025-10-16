James Foley Freedom Run Saturday In Rochester NH

James Foley Freedom Run Saturday In Rochester NH
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 16, 2025

Conflict journalist and humanitarian James W. Foley was kidnapped by ISIS, held hostage, and brutally murdered in 2014.

Jim embodied an unwavering commitment to press freedom. His work illuminated the life, dignity, and suffering of every individual, regardless of background or nationality.

In its 11th year, the Freedom Run/Walk is held at the James W. Foley Community Center in Rochester, NH on Saturday October 18th.

Amy Coyne, who is the Director of Corporate and Community Relations at the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the benefit run and the Foundation.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Film Festival This Weekend In Portsmouth

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 16, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Survey: Growing Support For Affordable Housing

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital