James Foley Freedom Run Saturday In Rochester NH

Conflict journalist and humanitarian James W. Foley was kidnapped by ISIS, held hostage, and brutally murdered in 2014.

Jim embodied an unwavering commitment to press freedom. His work illuminated the life, dignity, and suffering of every individual, regardless of background or nationality.

In its 11th year, the Freedom Run/Walk is held at the James W. Foley Community Center in Rochester, NH on Saturday October 18th.

Amy Coyne, who is the Director of Corporate and Community Relations at the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the benefit run and the Foundation.