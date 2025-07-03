Jamie Lee Curtis wishes her ‘movie baby’ Lindsay Lohan a happy birthday

Jamia Pugh
July 3, 2025
Jamie Lee Curtis is showering one of her co-stars with love on her birthday.

In celebration of Lindsay Lohan's July 2 birthday, Curtis publicly sent birthday wishes to Lohan, her Freaky Friday partner. 

"Happy 39th Birthday to my movie baby now a grown up mommy!" Curtis wrote in an Instagram post.

"Can't wait for the world to see you shine in #freakierfriday August 8!" Curtis said, referencing the hit film's sequel, set to release in theaters nationwide. 

In Freakier Friday, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles as Tess and Anna, with the story picking up years after they endured a body swap. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Over on her Instagram page, Lohan shared a picture of a cake with number 3 and 9 candles lit on top.

"Feeling grateful for another year around the sun!" Lohan wrote. "Thank you for the love, the lessons, and the beautiful moments. Here's to what's next."

 

 

