Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 18, 2026
Jane Fonda attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jane Fonda is set to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling book The Correspondent.

Lionsgate made the announcement to its social media on Wednesday. The studio shared a screenshot of Deadline's article on the subject.

"#TheCorrespondent – based on the best-selling novel by @virginia.l.evans. Coming soon," Lionsgate's caption reads.

In addition to starring, Fonda will produce the film alongside Todd Lieberman for his company Hidden Pictures. Cat Vasko will write the film's script and executive produce the movie.

The Correspondent is the debut novel by Virginia Evans. It was published in April 2025 and has since sold over 1 million copies. Evans will also executive produce the film.

The novel's plot follows an opinionated, retired lawyer named Sybil Van Antwerp who writes letters every single day to a litany of different people in her life. When she one day receives letters from someone in her past, she's forced to examine one of the most difficult times in her life.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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