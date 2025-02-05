Japan Airlines flight hits tail of parked Delta plane at Seattle SeaTac Airport

Ayesha Ali, ABC News
February 5, 2025
(SEATTLE, Wash.) -- The right wing of a taxiing Japan Airlines flight hit the tail of a parked Delta plane at Seattle's SeaTac Airport on Wednesday, according to the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

No one was injured but passengers on both flights were forced to deplane, SeaTac Airport said.

Delta Flight 1921 was set to fly to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with 142 customers on board.

Delta said in a statement, "While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels."

The FAA said it will investigate.

"The aircraft were in an area that is not under air traffic control," the FAA noted.

The airport said the incident had a "minimal impact" on its operations.

