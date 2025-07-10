Jason Momoa rides a shark to battle in ‘Chief of War’ official trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 10, 2025
Apple

Jason Momoa rides a shark into battle in the official trailer for Chief of War.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the historical drama show on Thursday.

Momoa stars as the Hawaiian warrior Ka‘iana in the show he co-created, executive produced and helped write. He also directed the season 1 finale.

Apple says the show is based on true events and "follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i at the turn of the 18th century."

Chief of War is told from an indigenous perspective. Apple describes the show as a passion project for co-creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who have native Hawaiian heritage. Additionally, the show has a predominantly Polynesian ensemble cast.

Momoa stars alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis and newcomer Kaina Makua.

"This island. This is your home. This land will hold you. Long after I'm gone," Momoa's Ka‘iana says in the trailer.

Chief of War arrives on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1. The nine-episode series will debut with its first two episodes and then release a new episode every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

