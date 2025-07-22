Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 22, 2025
Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Jason Momoa says he did not help his son get cast in Dune: Part Three.

The actor, who starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film Dune, says he played no part in getting his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, cast in the upcoming third film in the series.

Jason spoke to Extra about what Nakoa-Wolf can expect as part of the franchise.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Momoa said. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Jason said as a parent, you "want your children to be better than you."

"I really, actually believe he is,” Momoa said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Nakoa-Wolf, who is 16 years old, is the son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Jason says the pair "raised him beautiful."

"We raised our children. … It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves," Momoa said. "That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

Pedro Pascal steps out with sisters for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ LA premiere

Angeline Jane Bernabe and Shafiq Najib
Jul. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital