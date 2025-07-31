Jason Momoa shaves beard for first time in six years for ‘Dune: Part Three’

Entertainment News
Yi-Jin Yu
July 31, 2025
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Jason Momoa is changing up his look. The actor shaved his beard for the first time in six years for his return in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three.

The actor can be seen shaving outdoors in a new Instagram video post and shares his reaction along the way.

"Damn it, I hate it," Momoa says in the video.

"I think it's been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune. What was really special about that is, that is when I started and I started launching Mananalu," he continues, referring to the reusable bottled water company he launched in 2019.

"Only for you, Denis," he adds, a nod to Dune film series director Denis Villeneuve.

Momoa played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 Dune film and is expected to reprise the role for the third installment. The cast of Dune: Part Three is aiming to begin filming soon, and the film is slated for a potential 2026 release.

Momoa's 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, was also recently announced as a new cast member of Dune: Part Three. Jason told Extra what he thought about his son following his footsteps into the entertainment world.

"It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him," Momoa said.

"I couldn't do what he's doing at his age," he added. "There's no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He's 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

