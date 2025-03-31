Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
March 31, 2025
Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is taking on an epic new project about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced that Momoa will portray Ka'iana in Chief of War, a warrior who "tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century," according to a press release.

A first-look image of Momoa as warrior Ka'iana was also released.

According to the press release for the upcoming series, Chief of War is a "passion project" for Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who are co-creators on the series and share Hawaiian heritage.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Story Monday, Momoa asked fans to check out the first look of Chief of War and gave "all my love to Hawaii."

"I'm really excited," he added. "It's coming out on my birthday — I didn't pick that either. Thank you Apple, I love you guys, this is the beginning. So thankful of all the hard work."

A joint post from Momoa and Apple TV+ featuring the first-look image included a message from the Aquaman actor, who said that the story is "rooted in my home, my culture and my heart."

"Hawaiian history has never been told like this," he added.

The series includes a predominantly Polynesian cast, according to the press release.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jason Momoa to portray Hawaiian warrior in new drama ‘Chief of War’

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Mar. 31, 2025
Entertainment News

‘House of the Dragon’ begins production on season 3

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 31, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital