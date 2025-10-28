Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris, ‘Sinners’ creative team to be celebrated at ABFF Honors 2026

Sweenie Saint-Vil
October 28, 2025
'Sinners' poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The American Black Film Festival has announced its 2026 honorees, selecting Jennifer Hudson, Damson Idris and the creative team behind the movie Sinners.

Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award for "changing perceptions of people of color in the entertainment industry," while Damson will be honored with the Horizon Award for being a "formidable force in film and television." Salli Richardson-Whitfield will be presented with the Evolution Award for reflecting growth while creating opportunities for others. And the creative team behind the movie Sinners, which includes director Ryan Coogler, producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and star Michael B. Jordan, will be recognized for putting together a movie that "captures both the power and poetry of the Black experience."

“This year’s honorees each represent the spirit of what ABFF stands for — creativity, excellence, and purpose,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a press release. “We’re honored to celebrate each of them — artists who remind us why we tell stories: to inspire, to uplift, and to move the culture forward.”

The ABFF Honors 2026 will take place Feb. 16, 2026, in Beverly Hills; KevOnStage will serve as host.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

