Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram, warns she will quit ‘if anyone says anything negative’

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2026, in Paris, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

JLaw is now on IG.

Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram. The Oscar winner created her account on Wednesday and posted her first video on Thursday, where she warned her already amassed 1.5 million followers that she will quit the social media platform if anyone is mean to her.

“So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative I will quit immediately, no questions asked,” Lawrence said in the video. “If anyone thinks something mean, I'll know. I'll know and I'll quit.”

The actress doubled down on her stance in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It’s me. I’m the baby," Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence's handle on the platform is @jlaw, and her Instagram bio hints that it was not her first choice.

"jenniferlawrence was taken," her bio reads.

The comments section is riddled with fans posting everything from excitement and support to gifs of her The Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen hoisting the three finger salute of respect.

Actresses Zoey Deutch and Beth Behrs also took to the comments, with Deutch writing, "wow finally some good news," and Behrs offering up two fire emojis.

Lawrence currently follows 46 people on Instagram, including Stephen Colbert, her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson, Keke Palmer, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, her husband Cooke Maroney and Miss Piggy. She is currently developing a movie about the Muppet with her friend Emma Stone.

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