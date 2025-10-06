Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson star in ‘Die My Love’ trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 6, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in 'Die My Love.' (MUBI/Kimberley French)

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in the new trailer for Die My Love.

MUBI released the official trailer for the upcoming film on Monday. The film, which was directed by Lynne Ramsay, is based on the novel by Ariana Harwicz.

Lawrence stars as Grace, who has recently moved into an old house deep in the country with her partner, Jackson, played by Pattinson.

"With ambitions to write The Great American Novel, Grace settles into her new environment, and the couple welcome a baby soon after. However, with Jackson frequently – and suspiciously – absent, and the pressures of domestic life starting to weigh on her, Grace begins to unravel, leaving a path of destruction in her wake," according to the film's official synopsis.

The trailer finds Lawrence's Grace asked about her writing career.

"I don't do that anymore," she says. "I'm stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all."

We also see scenes of Grace and Jackson yelling at each other, with Grace seemingly driven to madness as she slams her head against a mirror and scratches at the house's wallpaper.

LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek also star in the movie. Lawrence and Martin Scorsese serve as producers on the project.

Die My Love arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

