Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
June 5, 2025
Roadside Attractions

Jennifer Lopez revels in the glitz and glam of Hollywood in the teaser trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie musical arrived on Thursday. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon helmed this new adaptation, which is based on the 1976 novel and the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name.

Andor star Diego Luna stars as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, played by Tonatiuh. The two form a bond as Molina tells Valentín about the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical, which stars Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez.

"What's your favorite movie?" Molina asks Valentín in the trailer. He responds, "I don't have one."

"I couldn't live without movies," Molina continues, as he looks at a poster of Kiss of the Spider Woman he's hung up in their jail cell. "One of them, I'll never forget."

Condon wrote the screenplay of the film, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, musical book by Terrence McNally, and music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The trailer finds Lopez performing "Where You Are," one of the musical's 13 songs.

Lopez and Luna also serve as executive producers on the film, which first premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

