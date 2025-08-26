Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
August 26, 2025
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.' (20th Century Studios)

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear’Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.

“I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce,” White tells The Associated Press. “There was a leap of faith that we were all taking.”

White says that after speaking to director Scott Cooper about the film he felt “really excited” about it, but expressed his concerns about not being able to sing or play guitar.

“Scott had faith. And Bruce had faith," White said. "And we trusted each other.”

As for whether he had any worries about White playing Springsteen, Cooper notes, “I knew that he had the two qualities that really embody Bruce: humility and swagger. And they don’t teach swagger at [Juilliard]. You either have it or you don’t. I was never concerned. He’s sensational.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy StrongStephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

A Conversation with Singer Gilbert O’ Sullivan

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 16, 2023
Classic Hits & OldiesConcertsEntertainment NewsEventsInterviewsMorning Information Center

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital