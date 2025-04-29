Jesse Eisenberg makes magic in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
April 29, 2025
Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

For Lionsgate's next trick, they have released the first trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

The official trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise arrived on Tuesday. Jesse Eisenberg stars as J. Daniel Atlas, who, along with the rest of the illusionists in The Four Horsemen, return to put even more magic on the big screen.

Along with Eisenberg, stars Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman also return in the upcoming sequel. New cast members this time around include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

This time around, the story revolves around J. Daniel Atlas teaming up with a new, younger group of illusionists.

"The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film," the film's official synopsis reads.

"In the world of magic, everything that disappears reappears," J. Daniel Atlas says in the trailer, while on stage in front of a massive crowd. "It is very good to be back!"

Now You See Me: Now You Don't, directed by Ruben Fleischer, appears in theaters on Nov. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

