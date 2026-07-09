JetBlue Is No Longer Offering Flights
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JetBlue is no longer offering flights out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The final plane took off from the airport yesterday and returned to Orlando International Airport in Florida.
JetBlue arrived in Manchester in January 2025, but the carrier says it chose to end service on a number of underperforming routes.
Officials at the airport say they’d gladly welcome JetBlue back in the future.