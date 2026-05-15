JetBlue Say It’ll Be Ending Flights

JetBlue Say It’ll Be Ending Flights
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 15, 2026

JetBlue will be putting an end to its flights at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

That discount airline began offering service more than a year ago and provides trips to Orlando, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale.

JetBlue says it is going to make targeted schedule adjustments by ending service on underperforming routes and that its last flight is set for July 8th.

Airport officials say they’ll continue to look for new carriers and would welcome JetBlue back in the future.

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