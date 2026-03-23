Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire in London investigated as hate crime: Police

World News
Leah Sarnoff and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
March 23, 2026
Firefighters at the scene in Highfield Road, Golders Green, London, after an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service in London. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- The Metropolitan Police in London is investigating an apparent arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service, Hatzalah, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officials said the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

No injuries were reported and the fires have been put out, police said. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution.

"This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on social media. "My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society."

Police Superintendent Sarah Jackson said in a statement that no arrests have been made, but they believe there are three suspects involved.

"We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries," Jackson said. "We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage."

Police said there were reports of explosions in the fire, which they said is believed to be linked to gas canisters on the ambulances.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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