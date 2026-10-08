Joe Buck to guest judge ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for Super Bowl Night

ESPN commentator Joe Buck stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Sep. 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Joe Buck is going from the broadcast booth to the ballroom.

The ESPN Monday Night Football announcer is bringing his football expertise to Dancing with the Stars next week as a guest judge.

Buck will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table for the show's Super Bowl Night.

Buck became a household name for NFL fans when he made his debut during the 1994-95 season, when he called a full slate of games for FOX Sports, according to ESPN.

He's currently on the mic in his 29th season calling NFL games. In 2022, he was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. His career also includes calling 24 World Series, 22 MLB All-Star games, five of golf's U.S. Opens and hosting his own shows.

DWTS will host its first-ever Super Bowl Night on Oct. 13, where the 11 remaining couples will perform routines set to iconic songs from past Super Bowl halftime shows.

The Super Bowl theme comes ahead of Super Bowl LXI, which will air on ABC and ESPN on Feb. 14, 2027, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

See the 11 remaining couples and see what they will be performing below.

Jackson Olson and partner Emma Slater will perform a salsa to "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Guillermo Rodriguez and partner Witney Carson will perform a salsa to "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny

Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a samba to "Yeah!" by Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a salsa to "Hot in Herre" by Nelly

Tyler Cameron and partner Sharna Burgess will perform a jazz to "The Time (Dirty Bit)" by Black Eyed Peas

Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a samba to "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean

Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a tango to "Only Girl (In the World)" by Rihanna

Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a jazz to "Jenny from the Block" by Jennifer Lopez ft. Jadakiss and Styles P

Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a paso doble to "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga

Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a salsa to "squabble up" by Kendrick Lamar

Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a samba to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

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