Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
October 30, 2025
Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on 'Soul of a Nation' (ABC/Troy Harvey)

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film 'Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about "a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected," according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

'Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey's fiancée and the mother of his son.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7’ official trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Hello Kitty’ animated film coming to theaters summer 2028

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital